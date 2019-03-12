Microsoft releases Windows 10 19H1 Build 18356 to the Fast ring

It’s Tuesday, which usually signals the arrival of a new Windows 10 build for Insiders, and right on cue here comes Build 18356 for the Fast ring.

With the next big feature update expected to begin its rollout next month, the focus here is naturally on fixing problems, but Android-owning Insiders can also look forward to using the You Phone app’s latest feature -- screen mirroring.

General changes, improvements, and fixes in this build include:

Fixed a Microsoft Edge crash encountered when interacting with combo boxes in PDF forms.

Fixed an issue that could result in night light being on after an upgrade, even though all the settings showed that night light should be off.

Fixed an issue where using the slider to adjust the night light strength could result in night light getting stuck on.

Fixed an issue where night light was skipping the fade transition when it was turned off (manually or scheduled).

Fixed an issue resulting in increased battery drain while the screen was on in recent builds.

Fixed an issue resulting in the "…" menu contents being clipped for certain apps like Voice Recorder and Alarms and Clock when the app was full screen.

Fixed an issue resulting in some Insiders experiencing bugcheck green screens citing a KERNEL_SECURITY_VIOLATION error.

Known issues are:

Launching games that use anti-cheat software may trigger a bugcheck (GSOD).

Creative X-Fi sound cards are not functioning properly.

Some Realtek SD card readers are not functioning properly.

Microsoft is investigating an issue preventing VMware from being able to install or update Windows Insider Preview builds. Hyper-V is a viable alternative if available to you.

Photo credit: charnsitr / Shutterstock