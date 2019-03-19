Philips launches beautiful E9 series of curved monitors

Philips monitors often provide a excellent value -- great "bang for your buck," as they say. The company's displays typically provide superb visual quality, while also offering good features, and attractive designs.

Today, the company launches a trio new monitors as part of its "E9 series." All three displays are curved with slim bezels, which is great, but two of them (the 27-inch 278E9QJAB and the 32-inch 328E9QJAB) are only 1080p. That resolution is passable for a 22-inch or 24-inch monitor, for example, but 27-inch and higher? Not ideal. Look, for gaming or watching movies, 1080p might be OK with those screen sizes, but text may be too blurry for general computer use. Thankfully, the 32-inch 328E9FJAB offers a much better 2560 x 1440 resolution -- that is the model you want to focus on, y'all.

Regardless of which of the three you choose, connectivity is the same -- HDMI, DisplayPort, and VGA. They all also feature built-in speakers and both 3.5mm audio in and 3.5mm audio out. Gamers will appreciate the AMD FreeSync compatibility and 75Hz refresh rate too. And yes, all models have threaded VESA mounting holes, meaning you can use them with wall mounts or those fancy arms -- such as this one -- that attach to your desk to provide increased maneuverability. There are no premium features, such as a built-in USB hub or webcam, sadly.

"The new Philips 32-inch Curved Quad HD monitor features 2560 x 1440 pixels and its optimized pixel management technology gives you 178/178 degree extra wide viewing angle, resulting in crisp, bright, stunning images and graphics. The Philips 32-inch and 27-inch Full HD LCD monitors with 1920 x 1080 pixels allow for a completely immersive experience. The enhanced quality of the 16.9 Full HD resolution delivers true-to-life pictures with crisp details, incredible contrast and stunning visuals," says Philips.

The famed company further says, "The new monitors utilize high performance panels with high density pixel count, enabled by high bandwidth sources like DisplayPort, HDMI, and Dual link DVI that are critical for professional applications. Philips also packed its E9 Series with exclusive features, including its LowBlue mode and Flicker-Free technology. Philips LowBlue Mode uses a smart software technology to reduce potentially harmful blue light and Philips Flicker-Free technology regulates brightness to reduce flicker for a more comfortable viewing experience."

The The 27-inch FHD 278E9QJAB can be had from Amazon here for $205.99, while the 32-inch FHD 328E9QJAB is just $249.99 here. The 32-inch 328E9FJAB, which features the superior 2560 x 1440 resolution can be purchased here for $349.99