Satechi launches elegant USB Type-C Aluminum Monitor Stand Hub for Apple iMac

Apple's iMac computers are elegant and powerful. The all-in-one macOS desktop computers are used by both home users and professionals alike. In fact, last year, the company even launched the iMac Pro -- a version of the computer with more power and a space gray exterior (the non-Pro models are silver).

Popular company Satechi makes many accessories for Apple products, including the aforementioned iMac Pro. Today, it launches yet another -- a USB Type-C Aluminum Monitor Stand Hub. It will work with both iMac and iMac Pro. This includes older iMac computers without USB-C -- a Type-A adapter is included at no extra charge. Since Apple's all-in-one desktops cannot be adjusted vertically, this product from Satechi allows you to lift it up a bit. In addition, it serves as a hub, bringing ports to the front of the computer for easier access.

"The sleek stand features seven built-in ports and an ergonomic design to enhance and maximize desk space, while allowing for convenient access to peripheral devices. Satechi’s plug and play Type-C Aluminum Monitor Stand Hub for iMac is the perfect desk companion for peripheral devices. The built-in USB-C data port (up to 5 Gbps), three USB 3.0 ports (up to 5 Gbps), micro/SD card slots (UHS-I, up to 104 Mbps) and audio jack place the most-used ports within reach for maximum productivity," says Satechi.

The company further says, "The Type-C Aluminum Monitor Stand Hub boasts a brushed aluminum finish and a sturdy, unibody construction that provides a secure mounting option for the iMac. Its ergonomic design raises the iMac monitor screen to an optimal viewing level for a comfortable working environment, reducing neck strain and encouraging better posture."

Satechi shares the following features of the new product.

  • Elevates your iMac to an optimal viewing angle
  • Features built-in USB-C data, 3 USB 3.0 ports, micro/SD card reader slots and a 3.5mm headphone jack
  • Creates space under your iMac to maximize desk space
  • Elegant, functional design supports monitors up to 50 lbs.
  • Compatible with iMac Pro, 2017 iMac models with USB-C ports - to use with older iMac models, please use the included Type-A to Type-C adapter

If you want your own Satechi USB Type-C Aluminum Monitor Stand Hub for Apple iMac, you can buy it here now. It costs just $89.99 and is available in either silver or space gray. While it is designed for iMac, it should work as a hub with any modern PC. As a monitor stand, however, your mileage may vary based on design and weight.

