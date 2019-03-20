Microsoft releases Windows 10 19H1 Build 18362 and 20H1 Build 18860

Yesterday, Microsoft rolled out Windows 10 19H1 Build 18361 to the Fast ring, and today it follows that up with Build 18362 which fixes a couple of problems.

In addition, the software giant has released Build 18860 for the 20H1 branch of Windows 10, which is planned for release early next year.

Fixes in Build 18362 are as follows:

Fixed an issue resulting in the Connect app crashing on launch for some Insiders.

Fixed the issue with Microsoft Store app updates not automatically installing.

Remaining known issues are now:

Launching games that use anti-cheat software may trigger a bugcheck (GSOD).

Creative X-Fi sound cards are not functioning properly.

Some Realtek SD card readers are not functioning properly.

As for 20H1 Build 18860, the main change here is the introduction of 39 more languages to SwiftKey’s Typing Intelligence. The new languages are:

Afrikaans (South Africa), Albanian (Albania), Arabic (Saudi Arabia), Armenian (Armenia), Azerbaijani (Azerbaijan), Basque (Spain), Bulgarian (Bulgaria), Catalan (Spain), Croatian (Croatia), Czech (Czech Republic), Danish (Denmark), Dutch (Netherlands), Estonian (Estonia), Finnish (Finland), Galician (Spain), Georgian (Georgia), Greek (Greece), Hausa (Nigeria), Hebrew (Israel), Hindi (India), Hungarian (Hungary), Indonesian (Indonesia), Kazakh (Kazakhstan), Latvian (Latvia), Lithuanian (Lithuania), Macedonian (Macedonia), Malay (Malaysia), Norwegian (Bokmal, Norway), Persian (Iran), Polish (Poland), Romanian (Romania), Serbian (Serbia), Serbian (Serbia), Slovak (Slovakia), Slovenian (Slovenia), Swedish (Sweden), Turkish (Turkey), Ukrainian (Ukraine), Uzbek (Uzbek)

Other general changes, improvements, and fixes include:

Fixed a Microsoft Edge crash encountered when interacting with combo boxes in PDF forms.

Fixed an issue that could result in night light being on after an upgrade, even though all the settings showed that night light should be off.

Fixed an issue where using the slider to adjust the night light strength could result in night light getting stuck on.

Fixed an issue where night light was skipping the fade transition when it was turned off (manually or scheduled).

Fixed an issue resulting in increased battery drain while the screen was on in recent builds.

Fixed an issue resulting in the "…" menu contents being clipped for certain apps like Voice Recorder and Alarms and Clock when the app was full screen.

Fixed an issue resulting in some Insiders experiencing bugcheck green screens citing a KERNEL_SECURITY_VIOLATION error.

Fixed an issue preventing certain VMs from being able to install or update Windows Insider Preview builds -- the VM would hang on the black screen with the Windows logo.

Fixed an issue where right-clicking a Wi-Fi entry in the taskbar network list when using light theme would bring up a dark themed context menu.

Fixed an issue resulting in Settings crashing for some Insiders when clicking the Apps section.

Known issues in this build are:

Launching games that use anti-cheat software may trigger a bugcheck (GSOD).

When performing Reset this PC and selecting Keep my files on a device that has Reserved Storage enabled, the user will need to initiate an extra reboot to ensure Reserved Storage is working again properly.

Some Realtek SD card readers are not functioning properly.

Creative X-Fi sound cards are not functioning properly.

Photo credit: charnsitr / Shutterstock