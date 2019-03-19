Microsoft releases Windows 10 19H1 Build 18361 to the Fast ring

It’s Tuesday, so that means Microsoft is rolling out a new Windows 10 build for Insiders on the Fast ring.

We’re edging ever closer to the next big feature update’s release next month, so Build 18361 is all about fixing problems and making general improvements.

Changes in this build are few but include:

  • Fixed an issue preventing certain VMs from being able to install or update Windows Insider Preview builds -- the VM would hang on the black screen with the Windows logo.
  • Fixed an issue resulting in some Insiders experiencing unexpected BitLocker prompts to encrypt certain drives, and then subsequently failing to encrypt.

Outstanding known issues include:

  • Microsoft Store app updates do not automatically install on 18356+. As a workaround, you can manually check for, and install updates via the Microsoft Store app. Open Select "…" > "Downloads and updates" > "Get updates".
  • Launching games that use anti-cheat software may trigger a bugcheck (GSOD).
  • Creative X-Fi sound cards are not functioning properly.
  • Some Realtek SD card readers are not functioning properly.

Photo credit: charnsitr / Shutterstock

