Sign up to beta test Android Pie on OnePlus 3 and 3T

OnePlus has a decent track recording of supporting its handsets for longer than most other companies, pushing out security updates and even operating system upgrades long beyond the point at which other manufacturers have let their handsets fall by the wayside.

Having already rolled out Android Pie to the OnePlus 5 and 5T, it wasn't long before we learned that the company hadn’t forgotten about owners of older handsets. Now you can sign up to take part in a beta program to test Android Pie on your OnePlus 3 or 3T ahead of the impending launch of the Pie-based OxygenOS 9.

Last year OnePlus announced that it would not be releasing Android 8.1 to OnePlus 3 and 3T owners, and that it would instead skip over Oreo in favor of Pie. The company has already started running a closed beta testing program in China, and now it is being made available globally.

You don't have very long to sign up -- only until tomorrow, in fact -- so you'll have to move quickly if you're interested in taking part. To get involved, head over to the sign-up page and complete the survey (hint: make sure you indicate that your OnePlus 3/3T is your primary device). You will then have to sit back a wait to see if you have been chosen.

If you're not willing to risk running beta software on your phone, you will just have to wait a bit for the official launch of Pie. At least you now know that work is underway.

