Game of Thrones: 1 in 4 online viewers are watching from an account they don’t pay for

8 Comments

The latest -- and last -- series of the biggest TV show in the world kicked off on Sunday, and brought in some big numbers for HBO. 17.4 million viewers tuned in for the season 8 premiere of Game of Thrones, either watching live on TV or streaming the show on HBO GO or HBO Now.

Quentin Schaffer, executive vice president of corporate communications for HBO, is expecting the number to build further, saying it "could eventually surpass the viewing average last year of 33 million per episode". But while it’s all great news for HBO, piracy remains a dragon-sized problem. Straight after the first episode aired, Torrent Freak reported that over 120,000 BitTorrent users were actively sharing copies of it. That’s not HBO’s only concern however.

SEE ALSO: Before you watch Game of Thrones Season 8 premier on HBO, download these FREE PlayStation 4 avatars and theme

Hub Entertainment Research surveyed a number of people who watched Game of Thrones' opening episode and found of those viewers who did so legally, 25 percent used a borrowed password.

16 percent said they used a family member’s password, while 9 percent said they employed one belonging to a friend.

Naturally, it was younger viewers who were mostly likely to have used a password that didn't belong to them. According to Hub, nearly a third of 16- to 29-year-old viewers admitted to doing so.

"HBO is justifiably proud of the record numbers the Game of Thrones premiere pulled in," Peter Fondulas, principal at Hub observed. "But with online platforms making up a significant portion of viewing, that success is tempered somewhat by the fact that 1 in 4 online viewers watched from an account they don’t pay for."

Image Credit: HBO

8 Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Microsoft announces stupidly named Xbox One S All-Digital Edition -- a neutered game console no sane person should want

Game of Thrones: 1 in 4 online viewers are watching from an account they don’t pay for

Apple and Qualcomm bring their global legal fight to an end

Logitech Harmony Express is a revolutionary universal voice remote with integrated Amazon Alexa

Huawei says US government is 'ignorant of technology'

Understanding the Brazilian hacking community [Q&A]

Avast releases 'Aspen', its most secure browser to date

Most Commented Stories

April's Patch Tuesday updates are causing Windows to freeze or slow down

33 Comments

YouTube TV adds several new channels while increasing monthly price

33 Comments

Internet Explorer flaw leaves Windows users vulnerable to hackers -- even those who don't use the browser

25 Comments

Acer announces a pair of Chromebooks that are elegant, rugged, and affordable

23 Comments

Microsoft reveals hackers gained access to its web email services for three months

19 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.