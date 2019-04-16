Hulu buys back AT&T's 9.5 percent stake

No Comments

Hulu mobile icon

Hulu has bought back the minority share AT&T held in the streaming video firm. The two companies have come to an arrangement which sees Hulu purchasing AT&T's minority stake for $1.43 billion.

Buying the 9.5 percent stake at this price values Hulu at $15 billion. The deal gives even greater control to Walt Disney Co, which holds a 60 percent stake in Hulu as part of a joint venture.

See also:

The deal between AT&T and Hulu does not require government approval or consent from other third parties. As such it was signed and closed simultaneously. AT&T is to use the proceeds of the sale to reduce its debts.

Speaking about the deal, Hulu CEO Randy Freer said:

We thank AT&T for their support and investment over the past two years and look forward to collaboration in the future. WarnerMedia will remain a valued partner to Hulu for years to come as we offer customers the best of TV, live and on demand, all in one place.

As part of their joint venture, Disney and Comcast will now decide how the shares acquired from AT&T should be distributed.

Image credit: natmac stock / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Logitech Harmony Express is a revolutionary universal voice remote with integrated Amazon Alexa

Huawei says US government is 'ignorant of technology'

Understanding the Brazilian hacking community [Q&A]

Avast releases 'Aspen', its most secure browser to date

New platform helps search and analysis of cloud-stored data

Government websites top the charts for online trust

Energy industry vulnerable to attacks on outdated systems

Most Commented Stories

MX Linux 18.2 is here -- download the Debian-based operating system now

41 Comments

April's Patch Tuesday updates are causing Windows to freeze or slow down

33 Comments

YouTube TV adds several new channels while increasing monthly price

33 Comments

Acer announces a pair of Chromebooks that are elegant, rugged, and affordable

23 Comments

Internet Explorer flaw leaves Windows users vulnerable to hackers -- even those who don't use the browser

22 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.