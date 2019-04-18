Google introduces new default search and browser choice options for Android users in Europe

Google Android browser and search choice

Having been hit with a fine by antitrust regulators in Europe, Google has said that it will roll out new default search and browser choice options for Android users. The move is comparable to Microsoft's Browser Choice which was introduced following similar anti-competition complaints.

Starting today, European Android users will be presented with a screen that invites them to download alternative search apps and browsers.

After the necessary update has been installed, Google says that the new screen will be displayed the first time a user opens Google Play. Across two screens, five browsers and five search apps which are not currently installed will be displayed in a random order. Google says that the apps will be chosen based on general popularity, and users will be able to use the screens to install as many of the apps as they want.

Announcing the change, Google says:

If an additional search app or browser is installed, the user will be shown an additional screen with instructions on how to set up the new app (e.g., placing app icons and widgets or setting defaults). Where a user downloads a search app from the screen, we'll also ask them whether they want to change Chrome's default search engine the next time they open Chrome.

You can see how the screens look at the top of this article.

Google will be hoping that the move will stave off further interest from the European Commission, but it's not clear whether it will be enough to keep regulators happy.

