Samsung officially announces postponement of Galaxy Fold
Bringing to an end rumors and speculation, Samsung has officially announced that it is postponing the launch of its Galaxy Fold smart phone.
The $2,000 foldable phone was due to launch this week, but models sent out to some reviewers have proved problematic. Having already announced the delay of the phone in China, unconfirmed reports suggested a global postponement. Samsung has now confirm this with an official statement.
The company admits that the Galaxy Fold "needs further improvements" and says that the planned release is being delayed. While there is no new launch date suggested, Samsung says that this will be revealed "in the coming weeks".
Here is Samsung's full statement:
We recently unveiled a completely new mobile category: a smartphone using multiple new technologies and materials to create a display that is flexible enough to fold. We are encouraged by the excitement around the Galaxy Fold.
While many reviewers shared with us the vast potential they see, some also showed us how the device needs further improvements that could ensure the best possible user experience.
To fully evaluate this feedback and run further internal tests, we have decided to delay the release of the Galaxy Fold. We plan to announce the release date in the coming weeks.
Initial findings from the inspection of reported issues on the display showed that they could be associated with impact on the top and bottom exposed areas of the hinge. There was also an instance where substances found inside the device affected the display performance.
We will take measures to strengthen the display protection. We will also enhance the guidance on care and use of the display including the protective layer so that our customers get the most out of their Galaxy Fold.
We value the trust our customers place in us and they are always our top priority. Samsung is committed to working closely with customers and partners to move the industry forward. We want to thank them for their patience and understanding.