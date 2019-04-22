Samsung officially announces postponement of Galaxy Fold

Bringing to an end rumors and speculation, Samsung has officially announced that it is postponing the launch of its Galaxy Fold smart phone.

The $2,000 foldable phone was due to launch this week, but models sent out to some reviewers have proved problematic. Having already announced the delay of the phone in China, unconfirmed reports suggested a global postponement. Samsung has now confirm this with an official statement.

The company admits that the Galaxy Fold "needs further improvements" and says that the planned release is being delayed. While there is no new launch date suggested, Samsung says that this will be revealed "in the coming weeks".

Here is Samsung's full statement: