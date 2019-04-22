Report: Samsung delays the launch of Galaxy Fold until at least May

Following the news that Samsung is postponing Galaxy Fold launch events in China this week, it now seems that the US release of the handset has been pushed back until at least May. This will come as little surprise to anyone who has been following new about the Galaxy Fold recently.

There have been numerous reports of Fold handsets that have been sent out to reviewers suffering with the hinged display, and it's looking rather like Samsung has decided it makes sense to hold back the launch until things have been properly investigated.

Samsung has already delayed this week's launch events in China, Singapore and Spain, saying in a statement that following feedback it wants to ensure that "Galaxy Fold units are in optimum shape". Despite these postponements, Samsung had said that the US launch would go ahead as planned on Friday 26 April. But now a report in the Wall Street Journal says that this has changed.

In its report, the WSJ says:

Samsung Electronics Co. is delaying the expected Friday rollout of its Galaxy Fold smartphone until at least next month, according to people familiar with the matter, the latest fallout from a product headache that began with tech reviewers reporting their test devices had malfunctioned.

Samsung has not responded to the report, and launch partners AT&T and T-Mobile are also remaining tight-lipped about what is happening.

We'll update this story if we hear more from Samsung.

Image credit: Lukasz Wrobel / Shutterstock