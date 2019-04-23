Development on Kodi 19 M* begins -- can you guess the name?

No Comments

The Kodi Foundation today rolls out a big update to Kodi 18 'Leia', Kodi 18.2, with a number of bug fixes and performance enhancements.

But that’s not the only big Kodi news. Development on version 19 M* has begun!

The team says "We will officially announce its new codename shortly" but drops a couple of clues as to what that name will be.

All Kodi releases have a Sci-Fi themed codename. Kodi 18 'Leia' was named after the late Carrie Fisher’s iconic Star Wars princess, Kodi 17 'Krypton' got its name from Superman’s home planet, while Kodi 16 'Jarvis' was named after the A.I. from Iron Man.

The naming thread for Kodi 19 might provide you with some ideas as what the new version could be called, with the top 10 list as follows:

  • Magneto
  • Mars
  • Marvel
  • Marvin
  • Matrix
  • Megatron
  • Merlin
  • Metropolis
  • Mordor
  • Morpheus

The Kodi Foundation has some additional clues which might point you in the right direction:

"May the force be with you -- always". But this time we will switch universes (and here's another hint: you might find it on GitHub already if you know where to look...).

'Marvel' seems like a good bet to us, but what’s your guess?

Image credit: yavyav / Shutterstock

