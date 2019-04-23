Kodi 'Leia' 18.2 now available to download with bug fixes and performance improvements

The Kodi Foundation made the release candidate for Kodi 18.2 available last week, and today you can grab the final version.

As you’d expect, this is a bug fix release with no major new functionality, but there are a number of notable changes including improvements to the music database performance and a new Codec Factory for Android.

The GitHub shows the most recent 250 commits between Kodi 18.1 and 18.2 but some of the highlights include:

Music database access speed has been optimized and the import functionality improved.

Fixes and improvements across all aspects of PVR, with some major show stopping bugs squashed.

The new Codec Factory (Android only) lets power users configure HW-Decoder usage in a fine-grained way.

Fixed performance and dependency regressions in the GLES rendering path and for the AML platform.

VAAPI on Intel has gained some corrections for interlaced content that toggled interlaced flags during playback.

Work is now underway on Leia 18.3 and the first release for that will arrive in due course.

To download Kodi 18.2 'Leia', go to the official download page, and select your platform of choice.

Image Credit: Andrey_Popov / Shutterstock