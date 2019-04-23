Kodi 'Leia' 18.2 now available to download with bug fixes and performance improvements

No Comments

The Kodi Foundation made the release candidate for Kodi 18.2 available last week, and today you can grab the final version.

As you’d expect, this is a bug fix release with no major new functionality, but there are a number of notable changes including improvements to the music database performance and a new Codec Factory for Android.

The GitHub shows the most recent 250 commits between Kodi 18.1 and 18.2 but some of the highlights include:

  • Music database access speed has been optimized and the import functionality improved.
  • Fixes and improvements across all aspects of PVR, with some major show stopping bugs squashed.
  • The new Codec Factory (Android only) lets power users configure HW-Decoder usage in a fine-grained way.
  • Fixed performance and dependency regressions in the GLES rendering path and for the AML platform.
  • VAAPI on Intel has gained some corrections for interlaced content that toggled interlaced flags during playback.

Work is now underway on Leia 18.3 and the first release for that will arrive in due course.

To download Kodi 18.2 'Leia', go to the official download page, and select your platform of choice.

Image Credit: Andrey_Popov / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Development on Kodi 19 M* begins -- can you guess the name?

Kodi 'Leia' 18.2 now available to download with bug fixes and performance improvements

HyperX launches 4266MHz and 4600MHz 16GB Predator DDR4 RAM kits

Samsung officially announces postponement of Galaxy Fold

Report: Samsung delays the launch of Galaxy Fold until at least May

Samsung Galaxy Fold launch delayed in China

Is Huawei funded by Chinese state security? The CIA seems to think so

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft announces stupidly named Xbox One S All-Digital Edition -- a neutered game console no sane person should want

58 Comments

Bosque is Microsoft's new open source, TypeScript-inspired programming language

33 Comments

Nebra Anybeam turns your Raspberry Pi into a pocket home cinema projector

28 Comments

Is Huawei funded by Chinese state security? The CIA seems to think so

17 Comments

Huawei says US government is 'ignorant of technology'

16 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.