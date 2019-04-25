Leak shows that the OnePlus 7 Pro is not going to be cheap

While Samsung's problematic Galaxy Fold was vying for attention by not only being a foldable smartphone, but also an extraordinarily expensive one, handsets from OnePlus have been notable for their low price tags.

The launch of the OnePlus 7 series is just around the corner, and the specs we've seen have hinted that this is not going to be a cheap phone. Now leaked pricing appears to confirm this.

The reliable tipster Ishan Agarwal has shared pricing details for the OnePlus 7 series with Android Central. It's clear -- assuming that the prices are correct -- that 2019 is the year that OnePlus fans are expected to pay a price that is more in line with other big names. Gone, it seems, are the days of a powerful phone at a knock-down price.

The prices are for Europe, but it is safe to assume that in the US the € symbol can simply be replaced with the $ symbol.

Pricing for a OnePlus 7 Pro with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is expected to have a price tag of €749. Move up a level to the Pro model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and you can expect to pay €819.

There is also a 6GB model for which pricing is not known, but it is thought to be around €699.

With the OnePlus launch event scheduled for May 14, there is a wait of under three weeks to see if these prices are correct -- and then we'll have to see what sort of impact the price increase has on OnePlus sales.

