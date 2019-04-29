UK streaming site TVCatchup is down... and this could be the end

If you are having trouble accessing TVCatchup  via its mobile app or through its website, you are not alone. The UK TV streaming service has gone dark, and it could be a permanent closure.

The service has been no stranger to controversy and managed to attract the attention -- and the wrath -- of numerous broadcasters, and became embroiled in a legal battle. Having managed to stay online for longer than many would have imagined, it seems you’ll now have to seek out an alternative to TVCatchup.

If you try to access the TVCatchup site, you will be greeted by a message that reads: "Whoops, looks like something went wrong". The Android and iOS apps still open, but you will find that you're unsuccessful if you try to load the list of channels in the TV listings.

As noted by TorrentFreak, the fact that there has been no announcement about this does not really bode well. In fact, there has been very little said by those behind the service for some time now, and there has been no response to complaints and queries on social media.

It remains to be seen whether TVCatchup will rise from the ashes, or if another streaming service will step into its shoes. But with millions of monthly users, the demise of the site is going to leave many people unhappy.

