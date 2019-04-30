Microsoft, Dell and VMware become partners in the cloud

Microsoft has announced that it is extending its partnership with Dell in a move that will enable Microsoft Azure customers to take advantage of VMware virtualization in the cloud.

The company is also bringing VMware into the Microsoft 365 ecosystem to extend the capabilities of its Windows Virtual Desktop too. It will also bring new management and security options to Microsoft Intune.

Microsoft says that Azure VMware Solutions enable organizations to shift existing VMware workloads to run natively on Azure dedicated hardware. It allows for the seamless running, management and securing of applications across VMware environments and Microsoft Azure with a common operating framework.

Making the announcement about the partnerships, Microsoft says:

We are excited to welcome VMWare Workspace ONE into the Microsoft 365 ecosystem. Customers will be able to use Workspace ONE to manage and secure the powerful productivity features of Office 365 across devices via integration with Microsoft Intune and Azure Active Directory Premium as part of the Microsoft Enterprise Mobility + Security suite. VMware Workspace ONE will be updated to integrate with APIs provided by Intune to deliver device status and health data to update the Azure Active Directory conditional access policy resolution status. Configuration of conditional access policies for Office 365 and Azure-based apps will continue to be done in the Azure Active Directory administration portal. This integration will provide additional technology choices for customers as they accelerate their digital transformation.

A technical preview of the extended capabilities of Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop should be available by the end of the year.

