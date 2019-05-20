The first Microsoft Edge preview build arrives for macOS -- this is why you should care

If you’re a Windows 10 user then you might be interested in -- or even excited for -- the next generation of Microsoft’s Edge browser which is being built around Chromium.

If you’re a Mac user, then you likely couldn’t care less about it. Still, Microsoft is hoping it can change your mind and today it introduces the first preview build for macOS.

Although Microsoft Edge for macOS is the same browser that Windows 10 users have been able to try for a little while now, the software giant has introduced "user experience optimizations to make it feel at home on a Mac".

So what does this mean exactly? Microsoft explains:

Examples of this include a number of tweaks to match macOS conventions for fonts, menus, keyboard shortcuts, title casing, and other areas. You will continue to see the look and feel of the browser evolve in future releases as we continue to experiment, iterate and listen to customer feedback.

In addition, Microsoft is adding features that will be exclusive to macOS, including contextual actions (such as website shortcuts and tab switching) via the Touch Bar, and familiar navigation using trackpad gestures.

The first Microsoft Edge preview build for macOS is available through the Canary Channel. You can get it from the Microsoft Edge Insider site. You will need to be running macOS 10.12 or above.

If you prefer to wait until the more stable Dev Channel version arrives you shouldn’t have too long to wait. Microsoft says it will be here "very soon."