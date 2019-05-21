How to download the Windows 10 May 2019 Update and create your own installation USB flash drive or DVD

Windows 10 May 2019 Update is now rolling out to users with compatible systems.

If you can’t wait to try the new features, the good news is Microsoft has updated its Media Creation tool to include the update and you can use this to download Windows 10 now and create your own installation media on either a USB flash drive or DVD. This is particularly handy if you want to perform a clean install, or update multiple computers in quick succession.

If you’ve previously updated Windows 7 or 8.1 to Windows 10 on your target system (or performed a clean install), then you won’t need a license key, as you will already have the necessary digital requirement. If you’re installing it on a PC that has never had Windows 10 on it, then you’ll need a valid Windows 10 license.

To get started using the Media Creation tool, go here, and click the 'Download tool now' button.

Save and run the file, and wait while it "gets a few things ready". Agree to the 'Applicable notices and license terms'. It will get a few more things ready. You’ll then be offered two choices. You can upgrade the PC you’re on to Windows 10 May 2019 Update, or create installation media for another PC. If you just want to start using Windows 10 select the former. To create an installer to use later, or elsewhere, select the latter.

Click Next and select the language, edition, and architecture (32-bit, 64-bit, both).

When choosing the edition, you’ll need to select the one that matches the Windows license you have. If you're not sure, and the installation media will be used on your current system, check the box next to Use the recommended options for this PC.

Click Next, and choose either USB flash drive or ISO file as your installation media. If you select the latter you’ll need to burn it to DVD later.

Click Next again, and it will download the file. This is several gigabytes, so will take a while to complete depending on the speed of your internet connection. Once it has finished you’ll be ready to upgrade an existing PC or install Windows 10 May 2019 Update on a new system. It's a fairly sizable update, so be warned it may take a while to complete, depending on the speed of the target PC.

Photo credit: HENADZI PECHAN / Shutterstock