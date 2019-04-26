Windows 10 May 2019 Update needs more space than ever before

With the release of the May 2019 Update, Windows 10 is becoming more space-hungry than ever. For both the 32- and 64-bit versions of Windows 10 version 1903, Microsoft has increased the minimum storage requirements to 32GB.

For 32-bit users the new requirement is double what it used to be, while for 64-bit users there is a 12GB increase from the previous minimum of 20GB.

The updated storage needs of Windows 10 are set out on Microsoft's minimum hardware requirements page, as noticed by Pureinfotech.

Of course, in the real world you'll want to have a great deal more storage than this, and it's extremely unlikely that anyone would try to install to a drive without at least this much spare capacity. The requirement change does mean, however, that you’re not going to find budget laptops or tablets with sub-32GB drives.

If you are in the position of having less than 32GB of free space at the moment, now is the time to think about having a clear out of unnecessary files, or upgrading to something with a larger capacity; if you don’t, you may never see the May 2019 Update.

Image credit: Friemann / Shutterstock

