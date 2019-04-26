Windows 10 May 2019 Update needs more space than ever before

With the release of the May 2019 Update, Windows 10 is becoming more space-hungry than ever. For both the 32- and 64-bit versions of Windows 10 version 1903, Microsoft has increased the minimum storage requirements to 32GB.

For 32-bit users the new requirement is double what it used to be, while for 64-bit users there is a 12GB increase from the previous minimum of 20GB.

See also:

The updated storage needs of Windows 10 are set out on Microsoft's minimum hardware requirements page, as noticed by Pureinfotech.

Of course, in the real world you'll want to have a great deal more storage than this, and it's extremely unlikely that anyone would try to install to a drive without at least this much spare capacity. The requirement change does mean, however, that you’re not going to find budget laptops or tablets with sub-32GB drives.

If you are in the position of having less than 32GB of free space at the moment, now is the time to think about having a clear out of unnecessary files, or upgrading to something with a larger capacity; if you don’t, you may never see the May 2019 Update.

Image credit: Friemann / Shutterstock