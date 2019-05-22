New solution helps enterprises manage growing numbers of IP devices

In the past managing IP addresses has been relatively easy, but with the rapid growth in connected devices, and lots more addresses becoming available under IPv6, it's set to become a whole lot more complex.

Traffic management company NS1 is launching a solution to the problem with its Enterprise DDI (combining DNS, Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol (DHCP) and IP address management).

Enterprise DDI reduces the friction and complexity of application delivery in rapidly changing, hybrid enterprise environments. It's built for DevOps, giving teams autonomy to safely manage updates. It also offers a modern, API-first architecture that supports high-scale automation and unifies service discovery across complex infrastructure.

A single management plane eliminates the need for network teams to jump between different consoles as part of a multi-cloud infrastructure -- delivering a single NS1 management experience across internal and external infrastructure.

"Enterprises across the board are looking to leverage new technologies, vendors, and topologies in service of better performance, reliability, and time to market. But the velocity gains are often offset by the overhead that comes with managing a diverse and complex mix of infrastructure that spans everything from mainframes to microservices across multiple clouds," says Jonathan Sullivan, co-founder and CTO of NS1. "NS1 Enterprise DDI was designed to provide a modern, unified management plane across these disparate environments in order to simplify and automate increasingly complex development processes. It removes the friction and burden of having to both manage and build your apps against a legacy DDI platform, and instead turns DDI into a weapon in your DevOps arsenal that provides innovative new functionality that will impact the scale and velocity of your application-driven business."

Key features include Integrated DHCP and IPAM to improve workflow efficiency and visibility across complex, hybrid infrastructure, plus advanced traffic steering technology that automatically routes traffic across WANs or LANs in order to boost performance and reduce infrastructure costs.

It also delivers fast API Performance that scales for high rates of API calls even in demanding automation-driven environments. There's next-generation DNS, with real-time DNS change propagation that delivers service discovery quickly, and a wide set of integrations including Terraform, Ansible and Kubernetes, so it's compatible with other tools and vendors.

