Kali Linux 2019.2 released with updated kernel and Kali Linux NetHunter

Three months after the last major release, it's time for the second Kali Linux release of the year. Kali Linux 2019.2 is here, and in addition to an updated kernel, there's also an updated version of Kali Linux NetHunter, complete with support for more Android devices.

Offensive Security says that the Debian-based Kali Linux 2019.2 is primarily about tweaks and bug fixes, but there are still a number of updated tools included.

See also:

Kali Linux 2019.2 now features version 4.19.28 of the Linux kernel, and the tools that have been updated include seclists, msfpc, and exe2hex.

But the big news, really, is Kali Linux Nethunter:

Thanks to the tireless contributions from the vibrant NetHunter community led by re4son, binkybear, fattire, jmingov, jcadduono, kimocoder, and PaulWebSec, NetHunter now supports over 50 devices running all the latest Android versions, from KitKat through to Pie.

To celebrate this milestone, we have released 13 new NetHunter images for the latest Android versions of our favourite devices, including: Nexus 6 running Pie

Nexus 6P, Oreo

OnePlus2, Pie

Galaxy Tab S4 LTE & WiFi, Oreo These and many more can be downloaded from our NetHunter page. If you cannot find an image for your favourite device and you are interested in porting NetHunter, we would love for you to join our community and give it a crack. More information can be found at our new home on GitLab.

There is a small note of warning for ARM users with this release. If the first boot takes longer than usual, this is entirely normal. Offensive Security says that a number of packages need to be reinstalled, resulting in the login manager crashing multiple times. Once reinstallation is complete, things should be back to normal.

You can check out the changelog for full details of what to expect from this distro, and you'll find ISO and torrent download links here.