Windows 10 May 2019 Update causes Wi-Fi dropouts for some users

Windows 10 boxes

If you have a computer with a Qualcomm Wi-Fi adaptor, you could well find that you suffer from random connection dropouts after installing Windows 10 May 2019 Update.

The problem stems from a problem with older Wi-Fi drivers, and to avoid problems for user Microsoft has chosen to halt the rollout of the update to systems that could be affected. In addition, the company has issued a warning against manually or forcibly installing the May 2019 Update.

Over on the known issues page for the Windows 10 May 2019 Update, Microsoft says that there is a problem with "intermittent loss of Wi-Fi connectivity", going on to explains that "some older devices may experience loss of Wi-Fi connectivity due to an outdated Qualcomm driver".

The advice from Microsoft is simple -- install an updated driver as soon as you can. Until you do so, you'll not be getting the May 2019 Update:

To safeguard your upgrade experience, we have applied a hold on devices with this Qualcomm driver from being offered Windows 10, version 1903, until the updated driver is installed.

And if you were thinking of forcing the update to install manually, think again. The threat of losing Wi-Fi connectivity is real and as such Microsoft warns:

Note We recommend that you do not attempt to manually update using the Update now button or the Media Creation Tool until a new driver has been installed and the Windows 10, version 1903 feature update has been automatically offered to you.

Image credit: Friemann / Shutterstock

