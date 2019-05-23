Here are all the features Microsoft removed or deprecated in Windows 10 May 2019 Update

Microsoft began to roll out the latest big feature update for Windows 10 a couple of days ago, and you can get it via Windows Update, or force the update if it’s not yet showing up for you.

With each new OS update, however, some existing features get dropped, or stop being actively developed. Here’s what’s missing in Windows 10 1903, the May 2019 Update..

Compared to previous feature updates, the list is quite short.

REMOVED FEATURES:

XDDM-based remote display driver -- Starting with this release the Remote Desktop Services uses a Windows Display Driver Model (WDDM) based Indirect Display Driver (IDD) for a single session remote desktop. The support for Windows 2000 Display Driver Model (XDDM) based remote display drivers will be removed in a future release. Independent Software Vendors that use XDDM-based remote display driver should plan a migration to the WDDM driver model.

Desktop messaging app doesn't offer messages sync -- The messaging app on Desktop has a sync feature that can be used to sync SMS text messages received from Windows Mobile and keep a copy of them on the Desktop. The sync feature has been removed from all devices. Due to this change, you will only be able to access messages from the device that received the message.

DEPRECATED FEATURES:

Taskbar settings roaming -- Roaming of taskbar settings is no longer being developed and Microsoft plans to disable this capability in a future release.

Wi-Fi WEP and TKIP -- In this release a warning message will appear when connecting to Wi-Fi networks secured with WEP or TKIP, which are not as secure as those using WPA2 or WPA3. In a future release, any connection to a Wi-Fi network using these old ciphers will be disallowed. Wi-Fi routers should be updated to use AES ciphers, available with WPA2 or WPA3.

Windows To Go -- Windows To Go is no longer being developed. The feature does not support feature updates and therefore does not enable you to stay current. It also requires a specific type of USB that is no longer supported by many OEMs.

Print 3D app -- Going forward, 3D Builder is the recommended 3D printing app. To 3D print objects on new Windows devices, users must first install 3D Builder from the Store.

