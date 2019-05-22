Force Windows 10 to install the May 2019 Update NOW

After an extended period of testing in the Release Preview ring, Microsoft has finally started rolling out the May 2019 Update to Windows 10 users, albeit in a "measured and throttled" way.

You might be able to get it now by going through Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update or, failing that, via the Media Creation tool. There is a very simple way to force Windows 10 to start the upgrade process immediately however.

If the new feature update is not currently showing up in Windows Update, then go to the Download Windows 10 page, and click on the Update now button. Doing so will download the Windows 10 Update Assistant -- a small 5.9MB file.

Save and launch this and then click the Update Now button. It will check to make sure your PC is compatible in terms of CPU, memory and disk space, and then download and verify the files needed for the update.

You can minimize the program and leave it running in the background. Once everything is ready you can choose when to start the update. It’s in-place upgrade, so when Windows reboots your files will be exactly where you left them.

If the assistant encounters any problems with the update it will stop it and you'll have to wait until whatever the issue is (likely a driver or service incompatibility) gets fixed.

Photo credit: Khosro / Shutterstock

