ADATA unveils XPG SPECTRIX S40G RGB NVMe PCIe Gen3x4 M.2 SSD for gamers

RGB lighting makes everything better. Is it tacky? Yeah, I suppose, but more importantly, it is fun. Life is short, y'all -- just sit back and enjoy the light show!

Solid state drives with RGB lighting are hardly new, but they are still fairly rare. ADATA's latest SSD, called "XPG SPECTRIX S40G," is extremely pretty thanks to its RGB heatsink. And no, this drive isn't fashion over function -- it is an NVMe PCIe Gen3x4 M.2 SSD with very impressive read and write speeds.

"The S40G supports the NVMe standard and utilizes the high-speed PCIe Gen3x4 interface to let users enjoy sustained read/write speeds of up to 3500/3000MB per second. What's more, sporting next-generation 3D Flash memory it offers a leap forward in capacity, efficiency, and durability. Also with the M.2 2280 specification, it supports the latest Intel and AMD platforms. These capabilities make the S40G ideally suited for gamers, PC enthusiasts, overclockers, and graphics professionals. User can customize the SSD's look with programmable RGB lighting effects. They can set up patterns, pulse speed, lighting intensity, and more. Control is a snap with XPG's RGB control software," says ADATA.

The company also says, "The S40G supports LDPC (Low-Density Parity-Check) error correcting code technology to detect and fix a wider range of data errors for more accurate data transfers and a longer SSD lifespan. In addition, with AES 256-bit encryption, the S40G ensures data security and integrity. Every component on the S40G has passed meticulous screening, testing, and certification. What’s more, it comes backed by a 5-year warranty."

ADATA shares the following specifications.

Capacity 256GB / 512GB / 1TB
Form Factor M.2 2280
NAND Flash 3D TLC
Dimensions (L x W x H) 22 x 80 x 8 mm
Weight 13.4g / 0.47oz
Interface PCIe Gen3x4
Performance (Max) read 3500MB/s, write 3000MB/s
Maximum 4K random read / write IOPS : 300K/240K IOPS
Operating temperature 0°C - 70°C
Storage temperature -40°C - 85°C
Shock resistance 1500G/0.5ms
MTBF 2,000,000 hours
Warranty 5 years

The ADATA XPG SPECTRIX S40G should be hitting popular retailers, such as Amazon and Newegg, very soon. Sadly, pricing is unknown, but ADATA products are typically priced competitively.

