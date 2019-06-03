Apple unveils the stunning iOS 13 with a system-wide Dark Mode, Sign In with Apple, and all-new Photos app

At its WWDC in San Jose, California, Apple today took the wraps off iOS 13, revealing many of the new features we were expecting see, as well as plenty of new additions we weren't.

We’ve previously seen concept videos of iOS 13, and two months ago my colleague Mark Wyciślik-Wilson revealed Apple's new mobile OS would be introducing a system-wide dark mode, and better multitasking. But what else is new?

In addition to the dramatic Dark Mode, there are advanced Photo and Camera features, the ability to securely sign into apps using Sign In with Apple, and an all-new Maps experience.

"iOS 13 brings new capabilities to the apps you use every day, with rich updates to Photos and Maps, and privacy-protecting features like Sign In with Apple, all while delivering faster performance," says Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering. "We’re excited for customers to experience what’s coming to iPhone this fall and can’t wait for them to see how great everything looks in Dark Mode."

Dark Mode works system-wide and across all native apps, and can be scheduled to turn on automatically at sunset, or at any other time.

One of the biggest, and arguably best, new additions is the updated Photos app which Apple says uses on-device machine learning to curate "the entire library to highlight the best images, automatically hiding clutter and similar photos to showcase significant events from the past day, month or year."

Photo editing has been improved in iOS 13, and the editing tools can now be used in videos too. Portrait Lighting adjustments can be made directly in the Camera app as well.

Sign In with Apple lets users use their Apple ID to sign into apps and websites, and protects users’ privacy by providing them with unique random email address that can be used (if an email is requested) instead of the actual address. You can sign into sites with Face ID or Touch ID and two-factor authentication provides an additional layer of security.

The new Maps experience promises "broader road coverage, better pedestrian data, more precise addresses and more detailed landcover". It is available now in select cities and states, and will rollout across the US by the end of 2019 and to more countries in 2020.

Additional iOS 13 Features include:

Reminders has a new look and offers intelligent ways to create and edit reminders, with more ways to organize and keep track of them. The quick toolbar makes it easier to add times, dates, locations and flags, or add attachments. With deeper integration with Messages, it’s easy to tag someone in a reminder so that it surfaces when the user messages with that person.

Messages can automatically share a user’s name and photo, or customized Memoji or Animoji, to easily identify who is in the Messages thread. Memoji are automatically made into sticker packs built into the iOS keyboard, so they can be used in Messages, Mail and other apps. Memoji also feature new hairstyles, headwear, makeup, piercings and accessories.

Siri has a new, more natural voice, and Siri Shortcuts now supports Suggested Automations that provide personalized routines for things like heading to work or going to the gym.

CarPlay gets its biggest update ever with a new Dashboard to view music, maps and more in a single view, a new Calendar app and Siri support for third-party navigation and audio apps.

HomePod can distinguish voices from anyone in the home to deliver personal requests, including messages, music and more. Live radio gives Siri access to over 100,000 radio stations from iHeartRadio, radio.com and TuneIn, and a new sleep timer turns off music after a set amount of time. Handoff enables users to easily move music, podcasts or a phone call to HomePod when they arrive home.

With AirPods, Siri can read incoming messages as soon as they arrive, from Messages or any SiriKit-enabled messaging app. A new audio sharing feature makes it easy to watch a movie or share a song with a friend by simply bringing a second pair close to iPhone or iPad.

Voice Control provides a powerful new experience that enables users to operate their iPhone, iPad or Mac entirely by their voice. Using the latest Siri speech recognition technology, Voice Control gets even more accurate text transcription and editing.

Notes has a new Gallery View, more powerful collaboration with shared folders, new search tools and checklist options.

QuickPath brings easy one-hand typing to the iOS keyboard by continuously swiping through the letters of a word.

Text Editing is enhanced, making scrolling documents, moving the cursor and selecting text faster and more accurate.

Files app introduces the ability to share folders with iCloud Drive and access files from external storage devices like SD cards and USB flash drives.

Health offers ways to monitor hearing health and brings new ways to track, visualize and predict a woman’s menstrual cycle.

Location Services controls give users more choices for how they share location data with apps, including a new one-time location option and more information on when apps are using location in the background.

Performance improvements make the entire system more responsive with faster Face ID unlock, and a new way to package iPhone apps on the App Store that reduces app download sizes by up to 50 percent, makes app updates over 60 percent smaller and results in apps launching up to twice as fast.

The developer preview of iOS 13 is available to Apple Developer Program members at developer.apple.com starting today, and a public beta program will be available to iOS users later this month at beta.apple.com.