Philips Brilliance 32-inch 4K monitor (32P9H) with integrated Windows Hello camera and USB-C dock now available

Back in January, we reported on two new "Brilliance" monitors from Philips. What made these displays stand out were their integrated Windows Hello-compatible cameras. This would allow the user to log into Windows 10 using their face -- no need to enter a password or touch a fingerprint reader. One was a pricey 49-inch super-wide monitor (499P9H), while the other was a 32-inch 4K display (329P9H). The latter has an integrated USB-C docking station and KVM switch, which is insanely cool.

At the time, we shared that the 329P9H would hit stores in February. Well, it was apparently very late, as it is just now coming to market! Yes, today, Philips announces that the Brilliance 32-inch 4K monitor (32P9H) is finally officially available for purchase. And yes, it looks like it was worth the wait.

"Ideal for professional applications or at-home web browsing, users will enjoy outstanding color and ultra-clarity that is designed for the way you work. The new monitor comes with UltraClear 4K UHD (3840x2160) resolution for extremely detailed graphics and crisp images that pop on screen. The IPS technology allows for extra wide viewing angles which means you can view the display from almost any angle -- even in 90 degrees Pivot mode. Eco-friendly features, including the Smart ErgoBase and PowerSensor, save up to 80 percent energy costs and deliver perfect brightness with minimal power," says Philips.

The company further says, "Philips has upgraded the display with performance-enhancing features, including a built-in USB-C docking station and MultiClient Integrated KVM switch. The USB 3.1 type-C docking station simplifies connecting all accessories such as your keyboard, mouse and ethernet cable to the monitor. The MultiClient Integrated KVM switch allows you to control two separate PCs with one monitor-keyboard-mouse set-up. A convenient button allows you to quickly switch between sources which is helpful for set-ups that require dual PC computing power or sharing one large monitor to show two difference PCs."

Below are the specs for this beautiful monitor.

LCD panel type: IPS technology

Backlight type: W-LED system

Panel Size: 31.5 inch / 80 cm

Display Screen Coating: Anti-Glare, 3H, Haze 25 percent

Effective viewing area: 697.3 (H) x 392.2 (V)

Aspect ratio: 16:9

Optimum resolution: 3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz

Pixel Density: 140 PPI

Response time (typical): 5 ms (Gray to Gray)

Brightness: 350 cd/m²

Contrast ratio (typical): 1300:1

SmartContrast: 50,000,000:1

Pixel pitch: 0.182 x 0.182 mm

Viewing angle: 178º (H) / 178º (V), @ C/R > 10

Display colors: Color support 1.07 billion colors

Color gamut (typical): NTSC 90%, sRGB 80%, Adobe RGB 87%

Scanning Frequency: 30 - 160 kHz (H) / 23 - 80 Hz (V)

SmartUniformity: 97 ~ 102 %

Signal Input: DisplayPort 1.2 x 1, DisplayPort out x 1, HDMI 2.0 x 2, USB-C 3.1 Gen 2 x 1 (upstream, power delivery up to 65W)

HDCP: HDCP 2.2 (HDMI/ DP / USB-C)

USB:: USB 3.1 x 4 (downstream with x 1 fast charge B.C 1.2)

Audio (In/Out): Headphone out

RJ45: Ethernet LAN (10M/100M/1G)

Sync Input: Separate Sync, Sync on Green

USB-C: Reversible plug connector

Super speed: Data and Video transfer

DP: Built-in Display Port Alt mode

Power Delivery: USB PD version 2.0

Max power delivery: Up to 65W (5V/3A; 9V/3A; 10V/3A;12V/3A; 15V/3A; 20V/3.25A)

The Philips Brilliance 32-inch 4K monitor (32P9H) can be had immediately from Amazon here. Pricing is competitive at around $799.99, especially when you factor in the super-cool Windows Hello camera, USB-C docking station, and KVM switch. I mean, a monitor with an Ethernet port? That is cool as hell.