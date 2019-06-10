Samsung CRG5 is a curved 27-inch FHD gaming monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC and 240Hz refresh rate

If you are a gamer, you know a monitor with a high refresh rate is very desirable. These days, however, it is also important to have anti-tear technology, such as NVIDIA's G-SYNC or AMD's FreeSync. Believe it or not, gamers do not necessarily want a display with a high resolution. Sure, 4K looks great for video and images, but for gaming, it can lead to lower frames. This is why many hardcore game players still use FHD (1080p).

Today, Samsung announces a new monitor called "CRG5" that ticks all the right boxes for gamers. It is a 27-inch 1080p display with NVIDIA G-SYNC and an impressive 240Hz refresh rate. In other words, this monitor should be silky smooth. There is one more cool aspect, however -- it is curved. While I am not a huge fans of televisions with a curve, I do see value in a curved monitor as you sit closer to it.

"The 27-inch CRG5 delivers a 1500R display curvature combined with a lightning-fast refresh rate through 240Hz RapidCurve technology, eliminating screen lag time while displaying ultra-smooth scenes for a truly immersive experience. The monitor has been validated by NVIDIA to meet the performance and image quality requirements for G-SYNC compatibility and delivers smooth, tear-free, low-latency gameplay during any scene, all in full HD resolution (1920x1080)," says Samsung.

The popular company further says, "The monitor has deeper blacks and brighter whites with a 3000:1 contrast ratio, providing superfine detail even in the brightest and darkest parts of a game. CRG5 has a curved vertical alignment (VA) panel display, providing an immersive gaming experience with wide viewing angle. CRG5's minimal bezel design offers near edge-to-edge screen on three sides and a sturdy, ergonomic stand to help gamers stay comfortably immersed in gameplay. Gamers can also select pre-set display options for any genre of game with an on-screen digital menu, and for more advanced customization users can create up to three separate display profiles to easily switch between."

Samsung shares specifications below.

Model LC27RG50 Display Screen Size (Inch) 27 Aspect Ratio 16:9 Flat / Curved Curved Screen Curvature 1500R Refresh Rate 240Hz Panel Type VA Contrast Ratio Static 3,000:1(Typ) Viewing Angle (H/V) 178°(H)/178°(V) Response Time 4ms (GTG) Resolution 1,920 x 1,080 Brightness (Typical) 300cd/㎡ General Feature G-SYNC G-SYNC Compatible Game Mode Custom/FPS/RTS/RPG/AOS/Cinema/DCR Low Input Lag Mode Yes Virtual Aim Point Yes Black Equalizer Yes Eye Saver Mode Yes Flicker Free Yes Easy Setting Box Yes Windows Certification Windows 10 Interface Display Port 1 EA Display Port Version 1.2 HDMI 2 EA HDMI Version 2 Headphone Yes Design Color DARK BLUE GRAY Tilt -2.0° (±2.0°) ~ 15.0° (±2.0°) Mount VESA/ VESA Compatible Arm

Seog-gi Kim, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung provides the following statement.

Samsung's delivering next-level gaming experiences with innovative curved displays using the latest graphics technology to immerse gamers like never before. Combining a 240Hz refresh rate with NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility in Samsung's new CRG5 curved gaming monitor gives gamers advanced performance for the most graphic-intense games.

Pricing is a bit steep at $399, but if you are a gamer that desires a curved monitor with G-SYNC and a drool-worthy refresh rate, it should be worth every penny. Not to mention, Samsung displays are consistently high quality, so you don't have to worry about going with a third-rate brand. Hell, Apple is charging $1,000 just for a monitor stand! While you cannot buy it today, you do not have to wait long -- it will go on sale next month in July 2019.