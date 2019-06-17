Feast your eyes on how Apple's iPhone 11 should look

We’ve still got a few months to wait before Apple unveils the follow-up to the iPhone XS, although there have already been a number of leaks and a lot of speculation regarding the next iteration of the iPhone.

It’s believed that Apple will add under-display cameras, allowing for notch-less full screen, introduce reverse-wireless charging -- so users can charge AirPods directly from the handset -- and swap the Lightning connector for USB-C.

Of course, at the moment nothing is known for certain, but DBS Designing has looked at the various leaks and rumors and put together a concept of how the iPhone 11 -- or iPhone Xi possibly -- could look.

The unofficial concept adds four lenses to the rear of the camera, for additional photography tricks and advanced AR, and has the device available in four color options -- Black, White, Gold and Red.

Watch the video below and share your thoughts on it in the comments below.