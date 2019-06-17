Feast your eyes on how Apple's iPhone 11 should look

3 Comments

We’ve still got a few months to wait before Apple unveils the follow-up to the iPhone XS, although there have already been a number of leaks and a lot of speculation regarding the next iteration of the iPhone.

It’s believed that Apple will add under-display cameras, allowing for notch-less full screen, introduce reverse-wireless charging -- so users can charge AirPods directly from the handset -- and swap the Lightning connector for USB-C.

SEE ALSO:

Of course, at the moment nothing is known for certain, but DBS Designing has looked at the various leaks and rumors and put together a concept of how the iPhone 11 -- or iPhone Xi possibly -- could look.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The unofficial concept adds four lenses to the rear of the camera, for additional photography tricks and advanced AR, and has the device available in four color options -- Black, White, Gold and Red.

Watch the video below and share your thoughts on it in the comments below.

3 Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Microsoft To-Do comes to Mac

Feast your eyes on how Apple's iPhone 11 should look

The biggest data breaches of the last 15 years

Microsoft advises Azure customers to update Exim to avoid a Linux worm

Genius.com uses clever entrapment technique and accuses Google of stealing song lyrics from its site

3 attacks you'd miss without AI

Humans are still the weakest link in information security

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft Edge could come to Linux

57 Comments

CERN is moving away from expensive Microsoft software and embracing open source

33 Comments

Microsoft reveals Project Scarlett, its powerful next-gen Xbox console with 8K graphics coming in 2020

26 Comments

VLC 3.0.7 includes more security fixes than ever thanks to the European Commission

25 Comments

How to use emoji to name files and folders on Windows 10

25 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.