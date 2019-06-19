Amazon unveils all-new Kindle Oasis with adjustable warm light

If you want an e-reader, you should buy a Kindle -- plain and simple. Are there other e-ink devices on the market? Yes, but none compare to Amazon's overall book shopping and reading experiences. While you can read on an Android tablet or iPad -- including Amazon's Kindle service -- you really shouldn't. E-ink screens are far better for your eyes.

Today, Amazon unveils the all-new Kindle Oasis -- this is a refresh of the previous generation. If you aren't familiar, Oasis is the company's top-of-the-line e-reader. This model still has has a beautiful 7-inch display, but now, it also gets the ability to adjust the light termperature. In other words, you can opt for a warmer light for a better experience when reading at night. It is very durable too, retaining the same IPX8 waterproof rating as the previous generation.

"We want to make it easy for people to enjoy great books wherever they are. That's why today we're excited to announce the all-new Kindle Oasis -- featuring our best Paperwhite display ever. The all-new Kindle Oasis features a large 7-inch, 300ppi display with a new color adjustable front light. Now, you can customize the color tone from cool to warm to easily transition from daytime to a comfortable nighttime reading experience. You can even schedule the screen warmth to update automatically with sunrise and sunset," says Amazon.

The retailer further says, "The all-new Kindle Oasis comes with the next generation of e-ink technology for fast page turns. Built for hours of reading comfort, Kindle Oasis features a thin and light ergonomic design for one-handed reading, and dedicated page turn buttons. The Kindle Oasis is designed to withstand accidental drops and splashes, whether you're reading in the bath tub, hot tub, or pool. It is IPX8 rated to protect against immersion in up to two meters of fresh water for up to 60 minutes. Like all Kindle devices, you can read for weeks on a single charge with the all-new Kindle Oasis, so there's no need to pack another charger in your suitcase."

Kevin Keith, Vice President, Amazon Devices provides the following statement:

The all-new Kindle Oasis includes everything customers loved from the previous generation, including the large 7-inch display, waterproofing, and Audible -- and now we're making it even better. We're adding a color adjustable front light so customers can read with a warmer tone that's customizable to their preference to easily transition from daytime to nighttime reading. Kindle is designed to create a sanctuary reading experience, and the all-new Kindle Oasis exemplifies this -- whether you're reading poolside on vacation or in in the comfort of your bed.

The Kindle Oasis is the "Rolls Royce" of Amazon's e-reader devices, and as you can expect, it is a fairly pricey affair. The 8GB model starts at $249, but that is with on-screen advertisements (which Amazon calls "Special Offers"). To have an ad-free Oasis, you will need to spend an additional $20. The 32GB variants are $30 more. While it won't start shipping until July 24, you can pre-order it here now. There are two colors from which to choose -- Champagne Gold and Graphite.