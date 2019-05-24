Amazon Kindle now supports Traditional Chinese books 現在有傳統的中文書籍支持

Amazon's e-ink Kindle-reader devices, Fire tablets, and the associated e-book service are wildly popular. Competitor devices, such as the Nook from Barnes and Noble, simply don't compare. Is it worrying that Amazon essentially has a stranglehold on the digital book market? I suppose, but look, no other company has truly put up a worthy alternative. Even Apple's Books service, while decent, doesn't have an e-ink reader -- reading on an iPad is not ideal.

Sadly, Traditional Chinese readers were not able to properly take advantage of Amazon's Kindle. Thankfully, this has now changed. Yes, Amazon has brought support for Traditional Chinese books to Kindle!

"Kindle customers can enjoy several features designed especially for a Traditional Chinese horizontal reading experience, including custom fonts and the ability to search in Traditional Chinese on your Kindle device. Customers using the free Kindle app can also select their menu options to be displayed in Traditional Chinese. Amazon has also brought the same Kindle features that customers around the world love to Traditional Chinese books, such as adjustable text size and margin settings, sampling books prior to purchase, searching text inside a book, and Whispersync so that you can seamlessly switch from reading in the Kindle app to reading on your Kindle device," says Amazon.

The retailer further says, "The support of Traditional Chinese language books on Kindle also creates new opportunities for authors, who can now self-publish their books in Traditional Chinese with Kindle Direct Publishing. This means authors can easily upload their eBooks and reach millions of readers around the world."

David Naggar, Vice President of Books, provides the following statement.

Bringing Traditional Chinese language books to Kindle is a step forward on our journey to provide more choice and selection to readers around the world. Our launch today makes 20,000 titles instantly available to the tens of millions of Traditional Chinese readers.

If you are a Traditional Chinese reader, you can access this library of Kindle titles here. There is even a version of the classic book Rich Dad, Poor Dad here. Very cool.

Photo credit: Asier Romero / Shutterstock