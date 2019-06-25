Check out this $499 Newegg flash sale on the Huawei MateBook D Windows 10 laptop

Huawei makes great devices -- its smartphones, tablets, and laptops are very well respected by consumers around the world. Quite frankly, when it comes to Windows 10 computers, the company has become one of my favorite brands -- the machines offer elegance and affordability.

Newegg is currently having a flash sale on the Huawei MateBook D, and the price is absolutely killer. For under $500, you can score a beautiful touchscreen Windows 10 laptop that is powered by AMD Ryzen 5.

The display is 14-inch with a resolution of 1080p, which is pushed by Radeon Vega graphics. The AMD Ryzen 5 2500U processor is a quad core, and the DDR4 memory is a respectable 8GB. Huawei promises up to 8 hours of battery life. At this price, you might expect a slow mechanical hard drive, but no, you get a speedy 256GB SSD. This all comes in an aluminum body, and the overall weight is a reasonable 3.24 pounds.

If you are still depending on USB Type-A, there are two such ports to be found. Don't worry, there is a USB-C port too (which is also used for charging), so you are ready for the future. There is even a full-sized HDMI port, which should be appreciated by those that don't want to invest in dongles. Sadly, there is no SD card slot, so you will need a USB reader for that. Thankfully, there is a 3.5mm audio jack.

At just $499, this Huawei MateBook D flash sale is really quite impressive. It will make an excellent computer for both home and business use. Even though we are only in June, at this price, it may be worth picking up for back-to-school in August/September! Unfortunately, you have less than 24 hours to act -- such is the nature of a flash sale. You can score it here now.