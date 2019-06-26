Amazon Prime Day 2019 will last two full days

You'd think there was a clue in the name when it comes to determine how long Amazon's annual Prime Day lasts. But no. Not content with having stretched out the event for a day and a half last year, this time around Prime Day is actually two days long.

This means that you'll have a massive 48 hours to bathe in naked consumerism -- and hopefully bag yourself a bargain or two along the way. Amazon has already shared details of some of the deals you can expect to see on July 15 and 16.

Although the shopping event is still a couple of weeks away, some Prime Day offers are already available -- such as a Toshiba HD 43-inch Fire TV Edition Smart TV for $179.99, down from $299.99. You can also pre-order some items such as the $229 Kygo Life A9/600 Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones.

Jeff Wilke, Amazon CEO Worldwide Consumer, says:

Get ready, as we pull back the curtain to reveal exclusive products, special performances and two full days of phenomenal deals this Prime Day. Our vision is that Prime Day should be the absolute best time to be a member -- when you can enjoy shopping, savings, entertainment and some of the best deals Prime members have ever seen. Stay tuned as we reveal exclusive savings at Whole Foods Market, thousands of new product launches, as well as world-class entertainment and more, leading up to Prime Day on July 15 and 16.

Get yourself all hyped up with the Prime Day 2019 video:

Amazon is making Prime Day 2019 available to Prime subscribers in the US, UK, Spain, Singapore, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, India, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium, Austria, Australia, and new addition United Arab Emirates.

Head on over to amazon.com/primeday to browse the deal, or to sign up for Prime if you've not yet done so.