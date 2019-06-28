Linux computer seller System76 is having a massive summer sale

1 Comment

Do you need a new laptop or desktop, but don't know what to buy? Don't worry; this is a pretty common dilemma. While you can, of course, look into a Mac or Windows 10 computer, you should consider Linux too. A computer running, say, Ubuntu, can be great for productivity, education, creation, and more. Best of all, many top-tier Linux programs, such as GIMP and LibreOffice are totally free. And yes, your favorite web browsers such as Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome will run on Linux too.

If you are open to the idea of buying a computer running a Linux-based operating system, you should definitely check out System76. Not only are its laptops and desktops of high quality, but its customer service is unrivaled. If you ever need help, you can contact an actual human being that is based in the USA. The support representatives aren't just reading off a script either -- these people are truly knowledgeable.

In addition to Ubuntu, the company also offers its own Ubuntu-based operating system named Pop!_OS. It isn't radically different from regular Ubuntu, but it has significant improvements and enhancements. In other words, the company has good control over both hardware and software. Ultimately, you aren't just buying a computer from System76, but an experience.

ALSO READ: System76's supercharged Linux-powered Gazelle laptop is finally available

Now is the perfect time to buy a System76 computer, you see, as the company is running a really good sale. As a way to celebrate the summer season, System76 is offering substantial discounts on its computers -- many hundreds of dollars can be saved. This promotion includes its highly coveted Thelio desktops, which are famously made in America.

If you want to score your own discounted Linux-powered System76 computer, you can do so here. The sale, which is called "Summer Flock Party," will run through July 9.

Image credit: David Franklin Rudy / Shutterstock

1 Comment
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Linux computer seller System76 is having a massive summer sale

5 tips to improve your company's IT security

Only a tiny fraction of Windows 10 users are running the May 2019 Update

Warning: In just a few days, the ebooks you've purchased from Microsoft will vanish

Exploring the ethics of AI

Best Windows 10 apps this week

Do mobile operating systems provide enough protection against cyber threats?

Most Commented Stories

Canonical foolishly backpedals on 32-bit packages in Ubuntu Linux

88 Comments

Microsoft OneDrive Personal Vault makes it easy to secure files in the cloud

83 Comments

Steam will not support Ubuntu 19.10 onwards

28 Comments

The majority of enterprises fear they will not complete Windows 10 migration on time: Here's what to do

26 Comments

There will be no more tablets from Google

24 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.