PlayStation Vue gets more expensive

When I cut the cord and switched from cable TV to streaming with YouTube TV, I was beyond happy. The interface was modern, there were many quality channels, I could watch live TV on the go, and best of all, it was less expensive than cable. Fast forward to today, and after some price increases, the cost savings have all but disappeared. And yet, I remain a loyal YouTube TV subscriber, as the service is only getting better, making the increased monthly charge worthwhile.

While I have no experience with PlayStation Vue -- another streaming TV service -- I am sure it has its own loyal fans. Whether or not they tolerate price increases is another story, and sadly, as of today, they are facing a higher cost for all tiers of service. Thankfully, it isn't too large of a price jump.

"With costs rising each year for content, we constantly evaluate each deal to ensure we continue to deliver the content you want while considering the overall value of each package. After reviewing this, we have made the decision to raise the price of all of our multi-channel plans by $5. This change starts today for new customers. Our existing customers will keep their current price for at least 30 days and will see the new price beginning on their first billing cycle on or after July 31," says Dwayne Benefield, VP and General Manager of PlayStation Vue.

Benefield further explains, "We will continue to focus on making PS Vue the premier destination for live TV streaming, with top networks including HBO, FX, HGTV, ESPN, and NFL Network, in addition to over 650 local broadcast stations. The recent addition of beIN Sports, and soon to be launched NHL Network and ACC Network, will ensure PS Vue has the most robust assortment of national sports channels. While PS Vue already offers unique features such as multi-view on PS4 and Apple TV, the most simultaneous streams at home, and conflict-free DVR (all at no additional cost), we will continue developing new integrations and functionality to enhance your TV viewing experience."

Should PlayStation Vue users be upset? Well, yes and no. Look, paying more obviously stinks, but let's be honest -- $5 isn't going to "make or break" anyone. With that said, these small increases can add up, and when you have multiple streaming services raising prices, it can begin to feel like you are slowly being robbed. If you enjoy PlayStation Vue, however, I would let this one slide -- there are plenty of more important things to get upset about.

mage credit: Aaron Amat / Shutterstock