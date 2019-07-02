Summer Giveaway: Win a HUAWEI MateBook 13 laptop with Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA graphics

We are finally in the month of July and summer is officially here! This means swimming in the pool, going to the beach with friends, and grilling some yummy food in the backyard with family. Summer truly is the season where memories are made.

Of course, despite the beautiful weather outside, there is still a need to pull out your laptop every once in a while. Maybe you want to get some work done, video chat with friends, watch YouTube, or do a little gaming. If you need a new laptop to do these things, I have some great news. Your friends at BetaNews have partnered with HUAWEI for an insane giveaway. To celebrate the summer, one lucky reader can win the highly regarded MateBook 13 laptop!

If you aren't familiar with this Windows 10 computer, you can read my review here. I came away extremely impressed. In fact, I would say the MateBook 13 is my top recommendation for someone wanting a thin and light Windows 10 laptop. It is elegantly designed while also providing top specifications. HUAWEI is known for its legendary attention to detail, and the MateBook 13 is no exception. It is both a beauty and a beast.

The 2160 x 1440 resolution display is bright with vivid colors, and it offers the much sought-after 3:2 aspect ratio. It is not only great for video and photo editing, but media consumption too. And yes, it is a touch screen.

Typists will absolutely adore the excellent keyboard. Typing is an absolute dream, and if you have to do so in the dark, don't worry -- the keys are backlit. The trackpad is wonderful too -- it is big and smooth, providing accuracy and ease of use.

There are two variants of this laptop, one with an Intel Core i5 and integrated graphics, and one with a Core i7 and an NVIDIA GeForce MX150 GPU. Guess what? We are giving away the latter! Yes, if you want superior graphics performance, this prize is for you. It also comes equipped with 8GB of RAM, a 512GB NVMe SSD, and fingerprint reader.

So, how do you enter to win? It is actually very simple. All you must do is complete at least one of the entries below. Of course, why limit yourself to just one entry? You can increase your odds by doing all of them.

