Best Windows 10 apps this week

Windows 10 version 1903 had some upgrade blocks lifted this week paving the way for additional upgrades but Microsoft had to add new blocks in place, one even for the company's own Surface Book 2 device.

Age of Empires: Definitive Edition, for $13.99

Broken Age, adventure game, for $2.09

Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition, for $9.99

Quantum Break, for $9.99

The Long Dark, for $8.99

WiFi Survey, map Wi-Fi reception app, for $1.99

New Windows apps and games

Raw Therapee

Released this month, Raw Therapee is an open source photo editing suite that anyone may download and use for free.

The application supports a wide variety of image formats and digital cameras including all the standard formats such as png or jpg, and also HDR DNG.

It utilizes modern processing features, can load RAW photos, supports advanced color handling, batch processing, and a lot more.

RemixDownloader

Not a Microsoft Store application but a great tool to download Remix3D content in bulk to the local system. Microsoft announced recently that it will retire the service early next year.

Users who want to download their models or models from other users can do so using the open source application.

Trend Micro WiFi Protection (subscription-based)

Trend Micro WiFi Protection is a subscription-based VPN service designed to protect user data while connected to public wireless networks.

It features automatic protection on unsecured networks and supports extra features such as scanning for wireless issues or blocking web threats.

New Themes

Bing Animals, 10 desktop wallpaper theme.

Ford Mustang RTR Formula Drift, 18 desktop wallpaper images in this theme.

Notable updates

Microsoft Photos app update brings new video editor features and more use of Fluent design in the app.

Paint.net 4.2 update brings performance improvements and support for HEVC on Windows 10 1809 and higher provided that the HEVC extension is installed (available in Store).