Microsoft fixes some problems that blocked upgrades to Windows 10 version 1903

Installation rates for Windows 10 May 2019 Update (version 1903) remain low, and this is at least in part because Microsoft has blocked updates for many people because of a series of problems with hardware and software compatibility.

Now installation numbers may start to increase as Microsoft has removed some of these blocks -- although the company warns that it could take a little while for the update to appear to those who were previously unable to install it.

See also:

Over on the release information page for Windows 10 version 1903, Microsoft reveals that three problems that prevented installation have been addressed. The trio of issues that have been fixed are:

Loss of functionality in Dynabook Smartphone Link app

Audio not working with Dolby Atmos headphones and home theatre

Error attempting to update with external USB device or memory card attached

If you have been prevented from installing the update because of any of these issues, you will soon now be able to do so.

Microsoft warns:

[These] issue[s] [are] now resolved and the safeguard hold has been removed. Please note, it can take up to 48 hours before you can update to Window 10, version 1903.

With the problems having been fixed as of July 11, you may have to wait until the weekend for the update to show up for you.

Image credit: Friemann / Shutterstock