Microsoft reveals what you need to do if you have rogue Windows 10 Build 18947

Yesterday, Microsoft accidentally released Build 18947 to all Windows Insiders. The build wasn’t intended for a wide release, and today the software giant reveals how it came to be released, and more importantly, what you need to do to avoid installing it.

If you have already installed the build, with its new ugly Start menu, you can easily remove it.

The first step is to check to see if you’re running Build 18947. In the Windows search box, type winver and hit enter. In the box that opens check the build number there.

If you do have it, follow these instructions to roll back to the previous build:

Click Start

Open Settings

Select Update & Security

Select Recovery

Under 'Go back to the previous versions of Windows 10' select Get Started

When asked Why are you going back, select For Another Reason and then under Tell us more enter 18947 (this is optional, but it will help Microsoft see how widespread the installation is).

Follow the steps, making sure to select No, thanks when asked if you want to check for updates.

If you haven’t installed Build 18947 yet, it could be pending. Follow these instructions:

Click Start

Click Settings

Select Update & Security

Select the Windows Update tab

If you see Build 18947 listed as a pending install, select Pause updates for 7 days.

This will cancel the update. Reboot and you can then go back and unpause updates. Microsoft says you won’t be offered Build 18947 again.

As to how the build got released in the first place, Microsoft explains:

We actively test and validate each of our preview builds internally before sharing them externally, however a configuration change allowed this build to release to multiple rings simultaneously, including external rings.

Microsoft also says:

We have made the necessary remediation in our Flighting service and have implemented additional changes to help prevent from this happening in the future. We apologize for any troubles this may have caused for affected Insiders and appreciate your assistance in bringing this to our attention so we could make the necessary changes as quickly as possible.

This isn’t the first time a rogue build has escaped into the wild though, so there’s no guarantee it will be the last.

