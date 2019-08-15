SK hynix launches 'Gold S31' SATA SSD

SK hynix is a huge name in the technology market, providing memory to many big companies, such as Apple. With that said, the average home consumer probably won't know the name. That is to be expected, as the company hasn't really tried to advertise its brand to consumers.

Today, this changes, as SK hynix launches a solid state drive for the consumer market in the USA. Called "Gold S31," it is a 2.5-inch SATA variant -- perfect for those wanting to upgrade an older mechanical hard drive. Best of all, it is very affordable. The company plans to release a PCIe model in the future.

"With its speed and reliability, SK hynix’s Gold S31 will be a perfect choice for all PC users, particularly for gamers, designers, and content creators. Gold S31 pushes the limits on high-performance SSDs, providing users the next level of speed with sequential read speeds up to 560MB/s, as well as superior quality, reliability, and five-year warranty," says SK hynix

The company further says, "All key components in Gold S31, from NAND Flash and built-in controller to DRAM and firmware, were designed and produced by SK hynix. The in-house components are built for robust performance and reliability. The 2.5-inch drive supports the SATA III interface based on 3D NAND Flash technology."

SK hynix provides the following specifications.

Interface

SATA III

Product Type

Internal SSD

Form Factor

Standard 2.5”

SSD capacity

1TB/500GB/250GB

NAND Flash

3D NAND Flash

Controller

SK hynix Controller

Sequential Read

up to 560MB/s

Sequential Write

up to 525MB/s

Warranty

5 years

Kook Won, Head of Global Sales and Marketing Strategy provides the following statement.

SK hynix has been supplying global PC OEMs with high-quality, competitive SSDs since 2013, leveraging its proven quality and reliability as the world’s leading memory provider. The launch of Gold S31 with Amazon U.S. will be a meaningful opportunity to expand the experience of SK hynix’s SSDs to consumers

The SK hynix Gold S31 SATA SSD can be had immediately from Amazon here. There are three capacities from which to choose -- 250GB, 500GB, and 1TB. Pricing starts at a mere $49.99 for the smallest capacity, while the largest is $123.99.

