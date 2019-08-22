StarTech.com launches physical laptop locks for college dorms, businesses, and more

If you have a son or daughter heading to college this September, I bet you bought them a nice new laptop for their dorm room, right? Of course you did. I mean, a computer is an essential learning tool these days. While laptops aren't as expensive as they used to be, they are still an investment. The problem? Dorm rooms are often burglarized. If your child leaves their computer sitting on a desk, there is a good chance it could disappear. The same goes for businesses -- think about how easy it is for someone to grab a laptop and walk out the door -- scary stuff.

Thankfully, with some laptops and other devices, you can physically lock them up. If your device has a Kensington lock slot, it is very easy to secure it to a desk, wall, or other object. Today, StarTech.com launches a new line of these locks. There are three from which to choose -- a keyed cable lock, a combination lock, and a coiled combination lock. In addition, there are two heavy-duty anchors which can be secured to, say, a desk, so you can run the lock cable through it.

"The new family of locks are perfect for IT professionals or users operating in any high-traffic area. For a communal area in an office, like a boardroom, where technology and devices are left unattended and used by multiple people throughout the day, StarTech.com's locks can help to protect the technology investments and ensure they remain secure in-between and during meetings. They also offer effective security solutions for lobbies and front office/storefront kiosks where devices may be used by customers but often left unattended by staff. StarTech.com is also releasing steel lock anchors to act as a secure point for users to lock their devices in place at their workstation while away from their desk," says StarTech.com.

The company further says, "The new Laptop Locks product family will feature a variety of lock styles including combination locks, keyed locks and coiled locks for an effective mobile solution. They will also feature Connectivity Locks for cables and adapters, which aim to secure peripheral devices and their connectivity attachments together. These locks offer wide compatibility with standard security lock slots found on laptops, docks, monitors, projectors and other devices. All locks are compatible with the industry standard Kensington K-Slot security-lock slot to ensure they can be used with most StarTech.com docking stations."

Mathieu Petrie, StarTech.com Product Manager, provides the following statement:

Our new line of laptop locks marks StarTech.com's first launch into the physical security space. We wanted to create solutions for our customers that are dependable and not overly complicated, which is why these locks are built for security, reliability and ease of use. As we continue to build out this family of products, we're excited to now be able to offer our customers not only the connectivity they need to complete their IT solutions, but also the accessories they need to secure those solutions.

These new locking products can be purchased using the links below. Keep in mind, these are not only for laptops. There are other devices, such as projectors, mini desktops, and docking stations that have the required Kensington lock slot.

