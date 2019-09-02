Facebook may hide Like counts

1 Comment

The Like button and its associated counter have become a quick and easy way to judge the popularity of Facebook posts and online content. But now the social network is considering hiding the Like counter.

Reverse engineering of the Facebook app revealed that Facebook is experimenting with the idea of keeping the number of Likes content has a secret, and it comes after the company introduced the same policy on Instagram.

See also:

The experiment was discovered by app researcher Jane Manchun Wong, who has reverse-engineered a number of popular apps to discover various secrets over the years. Facebook has since confirmed to TechCrunch that it is toying with hiding Like counts. Wong shared news of her findings on Twitter as well as on her blog

The move suggests that reaction and results of hiding the Like count on Instagram were positive, and Wong says on her blog:

Currently, with this unreleased feature, the like/reaction count is hidden from anyone other than the creator of the post, just like how it works on Instagram. The list of people who liked/reacted will still be accessible, but the amount will be hidden.

Interestingly, likes/reaction counts on comments are not yet hidden for now. But this could be due to the nature of this feature being in an early stage of development. As always, things will be polished eventually.

Facebook has increasingly shown an interest in the mental health of its users, and there has been much speculation that chasing Likes on social networks is causing problems for people, particularly younger users. The idea is that by simply stripping away Like numbers, the pressure to hit ever larger targets is reduced.

Image credit: tanuha2001 / Shutterstock.com

1 Comment
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

SteelSeries launches Arctis 1 wireless gaming headset for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Android

The hidden costs of third-party data breaches -- and how to avoid them

Security professionals now think cloud is safer than on-premise

Phishing attacks target UK SMBs

Geekbench 5 arrives, offers new CPU and GPU benchmarks

Firefox Quantum 69 strengthens default anti-tracking protection, can block all autoplay content

Take two: Samsung Galaxy Fold pre-registrations go live in the US and UK

Most Commented Stories

Windows XP 2019 Edition is the operating system Microsoft should be making

56 Comments

Ubuntu-based Linux Lite 4.6 now available

27 Comments

Apple beats Microsoft to the punch, will unveil iPhone 11 on September 10

24 Comments

#GoogleSoWhite

17 Comments

Microsoft faces another European investigation over Windows 10 privacy concerns

16 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.