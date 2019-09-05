The Samsung Galaxy Fold finally has a release date

It has been one of the most problematic handset launches ever, but the beleaguered Samsung Galaxy Fold finally has a release date.

Just days after pre-registrations for the folding smartphone went live in the UK, Samsung has started to reveal detail of the release schedule. For some people -- those in Korea specifically -- the Fold launches tomorrow, September 6. The launch for other regions follows in the coming weeks.

Samsung declares "Samsung Galaxy Fold Now Available" in a news release, saying " Samsung Electronics today announced the launch of the Galaxy Fold -- a completely new category of mobile technology -- available in Korea on September 6, followed by select countries including France, Germany, Singapore, UK, US, and more, in Cosmos Black and Space Silver. With a 5G-ready option in select countries, consumers will be able to unfold the future on the fastest network speeds available".

The company points out that as well as addressing the build issues that led to the handset being delayed, it also "took the time to rethink the entire consumer journey". This vague statement seems to refer to the Galaxy Fold Premier Service which will give Fold owners exclusive access to specialized customer care services, which Samsung says includes one-on-one access to Samsung experts, and a 24/7 support hub online or over the phone.

There have been strong rumors that the US launch date for the Galaxy Fold is September 27, but this has not yet been confirmed by Samsung. In Germany, the release is said to be September 18, but again this is still to be confirmed.