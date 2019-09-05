The Samsung Galaxy Fold finally has a release date

No Comments

Samsung Galaxy Fold

It has been one of the most problematic handset launches ever, but the beleaguered Samsung Galaxy Fold finally has a release date.

Just days after pre-registrations for the folding smartphone went live in the UK, Samsung has started to reveal detail of the release schedule. For some people -- those in Korea specifically -- the Fold launches tomorrow, September 6. The launch for other regions follows in the coming weeks.

See also:

Samsung declares "Samsung Galaxy Fold Now Available" in a news release, saying " Samsung Electronics today announced the launch of the Galaxy Fold -- a completely new category of mobile technology -- available in Korea on September 6, followed by select countries including France, Germany, Singapore, UK, US, and more, in Cosmos Black and Space Silver. With a 5G-ready option in select countries, consumers will be able to unfold the future on the fastest network speeds available".

The company points out that as well as addressing the build issues that led to the handset being delayed, it also "took the time to rethink the entire consumer journey". This vague statement seems to refer to the Galaxy Fold Premier Service which will give Fold owners exclusive access to specialized customer care services, which Samsung says includes one-on-one access to Samsung experts, and a 24/7 support hub online or over the phone.

There have been strong rumors that the US launch date for the Galaxy Fold is September 27, but this has not yet been confirmed by Samsung. In Germany, the release is said to be September 18, but again this is still to be confirmed.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

The Samsung Galaxy Fold finally has a release date

Kaspersky helps enterprises protect blockchain projects

The breach prevention playbook

Roku unveils Smart Soundbar and Wireless Subwoofer

How the data talent gap risks our AI future

A primer on migrating SQL Server 2008/2008 R2 databases to the Azure cloud

Get 'Hands-On Network Forensics' ($20 value) FREE for a limited time

Most Commented Stories

Windows XP 2019 Edition is the operating system Microsoft should be making

64 Comments

Ubuntu-based Linux Lite 4.6 now available

29 Comments

Apple beats Microsoft to the punch, will unveil iPhone 11 on September 10

24 Comments

Windows 10 KB4512941 causes high CPU usage by Cortana [UPDATED: Microsoft is working on it]

13 Comments

Fairphone 3: Now with more HEMP!

10 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.