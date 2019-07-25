Samsung's Galaxy Fold is surprisingly still coming to market -- after some fixes

Folding smartphones are probably still the future, despite Samsung's epic fail with the Galaxy Fold. It's hard to fault the company for being overly ambitious -- we need the envelope to be pushed for true innovation to come to market -- but clearly, it was not ready for prime time. As reviewers who got an early look quickly found out, Galaxy Fold was ridiculously fragile, and what looked like a screen protector actually wasn't -- peeling it off destroyed the damn thing.

After all the bad press, I actually assumed the Galaxy Fold would be canceled entirely. It would make sense to simply try a folding phone again in the future with a new name. Well, surprisingly, Samsung has decided to stay the course and release the Galaxy Fold this September -- after some revisions, of course.

What are these revisions? Samsung shares them below.

The top protective layer of the Infinity Flex Display has been extended beyond the bezel, making it apparent that it is an integral part of the display structure and not meant to be removed.

Galaxy Fold features additional reinforcements to better protect the device from external particles while maintaining its signature foldable experience:

The top and bottom of the hinge area have been strengthened with newly added protection caps.

Additional metal layers underneath the Infinity Flex Display have been included to reinforce the protection of the display.

The space between the hinge and body of Galaxy Fold has been reduced.

It is not a hardware-only change, however. Additionally, Samsung has improved upon the software too. The company promises an improved user experience, including an increased number of apps that can take advantage of the unique folding screen.

Well, now. It seems these changes should address the concerns that were found with the original design. Consumers should jump in head-first now and buy it, right? No! I would caution against that. Look, while I am sure the Galaxy Fold is improved, it would be wise to take a wait-and-see approach before buying it.

My advice is to not only let professional reviewers have a go at it, but wait for feedback from other consumers too. This is an expensive investment, and Samsung does not deserve your blind trust after the initial failures -- the company should prove itself before you hand over your hard earned cash.

There is no word on an exact release date (just "September") or if pricing will be different than the sky-high $1,980 that was originally quoted. Following all the initial bad press, I would hope the company would lower the price, but I won't hold my breath.

Hopefully the Galaxy Fold truly is "fixed," as I would like the foldable revolution I was promised to properly begin already. With that said, will you be buying the revised Galaxy Fold? Please tell me in the comments below.