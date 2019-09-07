Watch Apple's iPhone 11 launch on YouTube

Apple is due to launch the iPhone 11 on Tuesday -- along with, it is rumoured, "one more thing" -- and the company has gradually started to expand the availability of the live stream of the event.

Originally only available to view on iOS and macOS, Apple opened up live streams of its launches to Edge, Chrome and Firefox users over the years. This time around, you can tune in live on YouTube -- regardless of what device you're using -- and find out everything there is to know about the new devices.

See also:

We're expecting to see three iPhone models launched on Tuesday, and the event will give us a chance to see if all of the leaks form the last few weeks have been right.

The move to YouTube has been a very long time coming, but it seems that Apple has finally realized that fans don't want to have to jump through hoops just to see a new produce launch event. YouTube is the go-to platform for just about everything, so it makes sense that the iPhone-maker has finally embraced Google's video site.

The launch event starts at 10:00 am PT/1:00 pm ET on Tuesday 10 September, and you can watch it by clicking this link. If you visit ahead of the event, you have the option of setting a reminder so you won't forget and miss out.