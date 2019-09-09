ADATA launches fast and rugged SE800 USB 3.2 Gen 2 external USB-C SSD

How great is USB-C? Long gone are the days of incorrectly plugging in your devices, as the Type-C connector is reversible. Not to mention, it is smaller and more aesthetically pleasing than USB-A. Slowly but surely, the Type-C connection it is showing up on more and more devices, with USB-A being increasingly omitted.

And so, it is essential that device and accessory makers utilize USB-C. For example, ADATA has a new USB-C SSD which uses the USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface. Called "SE800," it is essentially an upgrade to the company's excellent SE730H. Not only is this new model insanely fast, but it is quite rugged too. It's also very small, making it easy to toss into a bag or your pocket. And if your computer doesn't have USB-C, don't worry -- a USB-A cable is included in the box.

"The SE800 can hit read/write speeds of up to 1000 MB/s, helping cut down on waiting times, allowing users to transfer files up to 12.5 times faster than an external HDD. This equates to transferring a 50GB 4K movie in as little as 50 seconds. Game console users can also enjoy faster game loading when compared with internal storage. SE800 passes strict IEC IP68 standards, which means it is dust-proof as well as waterproof. It can withstand accidental submergence in 1.5m of water for 30 minutes. Beyond resisting dust and liquids, the SE800 also meets the MIL-STD-810G 516.6 impact resistance standard so it can survive accidental drops and shocks with ease," says ADATA.

The company further says, "Featuring a USB Type-C connector, which is reversible, there is no need to worry about the correct orientation when plugging in. Users will always plug it in the right way every time. What’s more, Plug n play with Windows, Mac OS, and Android means users can move content between devices without limitations. Whether for work or enjoyment, the SE800 empowers them with simple connectivity. Unlike some external solid state drives out there, the SE800's elegant metal surface is a sight for sore eyes while its compact and lightweight 40 gram form factor fits easily into pockets and bags."

ADATA shares the following specifications.

Color Blue / Black

Capacity 512GB / 1TB

Dimensions (L x W x H) 72.7 x 44 x 12.2 mm / 2.8 x 1.7 x 0.4 inch

Weight 40g / 1.4oz

Interface USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C

Operating system requirements: Windows XP / Vista / 7 / 8 / 8.1 / 10, Mac OS X 10.6 or later, Linux Kernel 2.6 or later, Android 5.0 or later

Op. Temperature 0°C (32°F) to 35°C (95°F)

Op. Voltage DC 5V, 900mA

Accessories USB 3.2 Type-C to C cable, USB 3.2 Type-C to A cable, Quick Start Guide

Warranty 3-year limited warranty

The ADATA SE800 can be had immediately here. There are two capacities from which to choose (512GB and 1TB) and two color options (black and blue). The larger capacity runs about $200, while the smaller one is about $40 less.