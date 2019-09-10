Apple’s new iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max are (almost) all about the cameras

As expected, Apple today announced three new iPhones at a special event at its Cupertino, California HQ. The new devices are iPhone 11 (the "affordable" one which replaces the iPhone XR), and the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max (replacing the XS and XS Max respectively).

Although all three devices are faster and come with plenty of improvements and new features, the big focus is unquestionably on the cameras.

The iPhone 11, which is the model Apple expects to shift the most of, comes with a dual-camera system, advanced A13 Bionic chip, and a number of new features.

iPhone 11's dual-camera system offers new Ultra Wide and Wide cameras that support 4K video and offer extended dynamic range for more highlight detail and cinematic video stabilization. You can easily zoom between cameras, and a new Night Mode makes it possible to capture impressive indoor and outdoor low-light images with reduced noise and natural colors. Smart HDR uses advanced machine learning to capture more natural-looking images, and Deep Fusion (promised for later this fall), will use advanced machine learning to perform pixel-by-pixel processing of photos, optimizing for texture, details and noise.

You can now also record videos without switching out of Photo mode with QuickTake. Hold the shutter button to start recording.

The front shooter is a new 12MP camera with a wider field of view, so you can squeeze more people into your selfies, and you can now take slo-mo video selfies -- Slofies as Apple calls them -- too.

"iPhone 11 is the next generation of iPhone, packed with great new capabilities in an incredible design, including new Ultra Wide and Wide cameras for gorgeous videos and photos, the power and ease of use of iOS 13, and A13 Bionic -- the fastest chip ever in a smartphone that quickly handles the tasks that matter most to people every day," said Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. "With the tight integration between hardware, software and services, the advancements in iPhone 11 bring an unparalleled user experience at an affordable price to even more customers. We think people will love it."

iPhone 11 comes in six new colors -- purple, green, yellow, black, white and PRODUCT(RED) -- and will be available for pre-order beginning Friday, September 13 and in stores from Friday, September 20. Pricing starts at $699.

The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max come with the "brightest display ever in an iPhone" and a triple-camera system with an Ultra Wide, Wide and Telephoto cameras.

"iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are the most powerful and advanced smartphones we have ever made. They are packed with sophisticated technology that pros can count on to get their work done, and for anyone who wants the very best device made, even if they are not a pro," said Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. "iPhone 11 Pro has the first triple-camera system in iPhone and is far and away the best camera we’ve ever made, it provides our customers with great range of creative control and advanced photo and video editing features in iOS 13. The Super Retina XDR is the brightest and most advanced display in iPhone and the A13 Bionic chip sets a new bar for smartphone performance and power efficiency."

Apple claims the iPhone 11 Pro will deliver up to four more hours of battery life in a day than iPhone XS, and iPhone 11 Pro Max ups that to five hours more than iPhone XS Max.

iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max will be available in 64GB, 256GB and 512GB models in midnight green, space gray, silver and gold finishes, priced from $999 and $1,099, respectively. They will be available for pre-order beginning Friday, September 13 and in stores beginning Friday, September 20.