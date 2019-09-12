There's a new Pandora desktop app for Windows 10 in the Microsoft Store

Pandora is a popular music streaming service that aims to function as sort of a personalized radio station for the listener. There are different tiers of service, including a free option -- a big reason for its popularity. There are also paid tiers, starting at just $4.99.

Today, Pandora releases a new desktop app for Windows 10. This follows the release of the app for Apple macOS, which has been available since May of 2019. This new app for Windows is being offered exclusively from the Microsoft Store, so Windows 7 users, for example, cannot experience it fully. Pandora specifically says it is a Windows 10-only affair. Of course, all platforms can access Pandora thanks to the web player -- something Apple Music is currently beta testing.

"Following the recent launch of Pandora’s new desktop app for Mac, we’re glad to announce that the new Pandora desktop app for Windows users is available via the Microsoft Store starting today. Now, the Pandora desktop app gives easy, full-featured access to Pandora across all tiers of service (Free, Pandora Plus, Pandora Premium) right from your computer, whether Windows or Mac — no more flipping through browser tabs," says Pandora.

The company shares the following features of the new app.

  • Keyboard controls that let you play, pause, replay, skip, shuffle, or thumb up/down songs right from your computer keyboard.
  • On-screen song notifications that graphically display the artists, albums, and song titles for the music that’s currently playing.
  • App-based controls for our new Pandora Modes feature, which lets you customize the music you hear on your Pandora stations using selectable “modes” including Crowd Faves, Deep Cuts, Newly Released, Artist Only, and more.

The new Pandora app for Windows 10 can be had from the Microsoft Store here. If you try the app, please tell me your opinion of it in the comments below.

