The KB4515384 update for Windows 10 1903 is causing sound problems in games

No Comments

Broken headphones

Microsoft recently released the KB4515384 update for Windows 10 version 1903, and this was supposed -- among other things -- address the high CPU usage problem caused by the earlier KB4512941 update. Unfortunately, this cumulative update was found to cause issues with the Start menu and searching for some users, and Microsoft is currently looking into addressing these problems.

But these are not the only issues with KB4515384. Complaints are also mounting about problems with audio in games after installing this particular update.

See also:

The audio issues appear to be cropping up in various a number of games in different ways. Among the affected titles are Apex Legends, Overwatch, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds and World of Warcraft Classic. Gamers complain variously of increased audio volume, decrease audio volume, a decrease in sound quality, different output sources not working, and numerous other problems.

Microsoft is yet to acknowledge the problem, so there is no official fix or workaround available. The most drastic solution is to uninstall KB4515384, but as this fixes other issues -- including security flaws -- this really should be considered a last resort.

Over on Reddit, people have suggested various workarounds that may help, including disabling audio effects, or switching to Windows default audio driver.

Image credit: Peppy Graphics / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

The KB4515384 update for Windows 10 1903 is causing sound problems in games

Apple disputes Goldman Sachs' negative analysis of Apple TV+

Time to fire up Netflix -- MoviePass has closed down

GNOME 3.34 'Thessaloniki' Linux desktop environment is finally here

Embracing our deepfake future

Malwarebytes launches free safe browsing extension for Chrome and Firefox

Software isolation utility Sandboxie is now free; soon it will be open source too

Most Commented Stories

Apple’s new iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max are (mostly) all about the cameras

26 Comments

Microsoft wants to close down Wunderlist -- so the creator offers to buy it back

23 Comments

iPhone 11 Pro: The ugliest iPhone ever!

20 Comments

Apple iPad 7th-gen gets bigger display and is faster than the best-selling Windows 10 PC

15 Comments

Chrome 77 makes it easy to send tabs from one device to another

12 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.