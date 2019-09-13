Microsoft acknowledges that KB4515384 update breaks the Start menu and Search in Windows 10

Updates for Windows 10 have proved to be more problematic than usual recently. The KB4512941 update was found to cause high CPU usage, and then some users started to experience weird orange screenshots.

Now the KB4515384​​​​​ cumulative update that was supposed to address the high CPU usage issue is breaking the SearchUI.exe associated with Windows Desktop Search. On top of this, some users are complaining about problems with the Start menu.

The good news is that while there isn't a fix available yet, Microsoft has acknowledged the issues and is working to get them sorted out. The pair of problems has been added to the list of "Known issues and notifications" for Windows 10 version 1903.

Here, Microsoft says:

Some users report issues related to the Start menu and Windows Desktop Search Microsoft has received reports that some users are having issues related to the Start menu and Windows Desktop Search. Affected platforms: Client: Windows 10, version 1903 Next steps: We are presently investigating and will provide an update when more information is available.

The company also tweeted about the issue,

📣 [Windows Release Health Update – New Known Issue: Acknowledged] Some users report issues related to the Start menu and Windows Desktop Search. Read more here: https://t.co/NHEQuEjsVX. — Windows Update (@WindowsUpdate) September 12, 2019

As ever, there is no hint of when a fix might be issued, so it's really just a matter of waiting for an update to be pushed out.

